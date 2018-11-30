Utah Valley puts its 17-game home win streak on the line Saturday night as the Wolverines welcome Denver as part of the Summit League/WAC Challenge. Tipoff at the UCCU Center is set for 7 p.m.

Utah Valley (5-3) has won four-straight games, including an 82-59 win over Western Colorado on Wednesday night. Jake Toolson scored a game-high 19 points and Conner Toolson added 18 to lead Utah Valley to an 82-59 win over Western Colorado on Wednesday at the UCCU Center. The win pushed UVU's home win streak to 17 games, which is tied for the fourth-best streak in the nation. Connor MacDougall scored a season-high 14 points, and TJ Washington toyed with a triple-double, scoring nine points with nine assists and seven rebounds. Baylee Steele led the Wolverines on the boards with 10 rebounds.

Jake Toolson leads the Wolverines in scoring at 15.4 points per game, shooting a blistering 57.3 percent mark from the field, including a 51.5 percent clip from 3-point range. Conner Toolson is also averaging double figures at 13.9 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting from the field. As a team, UVU is averaging 73.1 points a game while holding opponents to a 70.9 points per game mark.

Denver enters Saturday's game at UVU with a 2-5 record. The Pioneers have dropped two straight, including an 88-72 loss to in-state foe Northern Colorado on Wednesday night in Denver. After opening the season with a home win over Maine, DU dropped five of its next six games, including its last two against Fairfield and Northern Colorado. Denver was a member of the Western Athletic Conference during the 2012-13 season before moving to the Summit League.

The Pioneers are coached by Rodney Billups (brother of former NBA player Chauncey Billups). He is in his third season with the team and holds a 33-34 record. Senior guard Ronnie Harrell Jr. leads the team in scoring at 14.9 points per game. Senior guard Joe Rosga, who has not played the last four games, ranks second on the team at 12.3 points a game, followed by junior guard Ade Murkey at 12.1 points a contest. As a team, Denver is averaging 66.3 points per game while allowing opponents a 71.3 points per game average. DU is shooting 45.5 percent from the floor this season with a 38.3 percent clip from long range.

Utah Valley and Denver meet up on the basketball hardwood for just the third time on Saturday. The two teams meet up for the first time in Orem, Utah, on Saturday. The series is tied 1-1 with Denver winning the series opener, 75-62, on November 18, 2015, in Denver. UVU then overcame a 27-point deficit to defeat the Pioneers, 88-85, in Denver on November 23, 2016. The win over DU in 2016 is one of the biggest comebacks in NCAA history.

Utah Valley is currently tied for the fourth-longest active home win streak in the nation at 17 games. South Dakota State holds the longest active home win streak in the nation at 23 games.

Saturday night's game against Western Colorado will be broadcast live on UVUtv and the WAC Digital Network. UVU has also entered into a new partnership with KSL TV. The KSL TV app will be carrying all home UVU men's basketball games live. The game will also be streamed live through the GoUVU YouTube channel and on the GoUVU Facebook page. Brandon Crow and Holton Hunsaker will be on the call. The game will also be broadcast over the radio waves as Jim McCulloch enters his ninth season as the radio play-by-play personality. Josh Kallunki will be handling the color commentary duties on the radio. The radio broadcast will be aired live on ESPN 960AM radio. A live stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at ESPN960Sports.com.