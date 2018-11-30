PROVO — The Utah Transit Authority announced Friday that all Utah Valley Express center stations and dedicated bus lanes will open on Monday, essentially bringing construction of the bus rapid transit line to an end.

UTA volunteers will be stationed throughout the system Monday morning to answer rider questions and concerns. Passengers can also contact UTA by phone at 801-RIDE-UTA (743-3882) or on Twitter at @RideUTA.

UTA is asking drivers to be aware of the changes and not drive in the dedicated bus lanes. In shared lane areas, drivers will need to yield to buses. Drivers and pedestrians will need to be aware UVX has unique signaling that allows the buses to travel through intersections when other traffic is stopped.

UTA also wants to remind UVX riders to cross streets only at designated crossings in order to reach the new center stations located in the center of major throughfares. Pedestrians should be mindful jaywalking is illegal, not to mention dangerous.

Also starting Monday, southbound UVX buses will run the entire route to East Bay. Customers riding northbound from East Bay will still require a transfer to continue north; however, the transfer location will now be at the southwest corner of the bus island at Provo Central.