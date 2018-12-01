SALT LAKE CITY — Macaulay Culkin is changing his name. But it won’t be to Kevin.
What’s going on: Culkin appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” this week, where he announced that he would legally change his middle name, USA Today reports.
- Culkin said he added a poll to his website, called “BunnyEars,” where people could vote on a middle name that he would legally adopt.
- "I was staring at my passport recently and stuff, and I was looking over my middle name — my current middle name is Carson," Culkin said. "And I thought I should probably spruce up my name a little bit.”
- "We've narrowed it down to five options," he added. "I've been polling friends, family, like everything."
Options: The options so far include: Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, Kieran (a reference to his brother, actor Kieran Culkin), TheMcRibIsBack and Publicity Stunt.
- “Macaulay Culkin” is currently leading the race, which means his name could become Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.
- Fallon said he voted for “Macaulay Culkin” too.
Context: Actress Brenda Song, who is Culkin’s girlfriend, added the “Publicity Stunt” middle name to the poll since this entire idea is a way to draw traffic to his new website, according to The Huffington Post.
Bigger picture: Culkin told Fallon he will experience awkward moments during the holidays where he has to watch the film "Home Alone," according to Today.com.
- Culkin said he will sometimes indulge the tradition.
- But he told Ellen DeGeneres that he doesn’t go out much during the Christmas season so he can avoid strangers.
- "I definitely don't (go out)," he told her. "It's my 'season.' It's Macaulay season. I try to go out less and less around that time of year."