SALT LAKE CITY — Macaulay Culkin is changing his name. But it won’t be to Kevin.

What’s going on: Culkin appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” this week, where he announced that he would legally change his middle name, USA Today reports.

Culkin said he added a poll to his website, called “BunnyEars,” where people could vote on a middle name that he would legally adopt.

"I was staring at my passport recently and stuff, and I was looking over my middle name — my current middle name is Carson," Culkin said. "And I thought I should probably spruce up my name a little bit.”

"We've narrowed it down to five options," he added. "I've been polling friends, family, like everything."

Options: The options so far include: Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, Kieran (a reference to his brother, actor Kieran Culkin), TheMcRibIsBack and Publicity Stunt.

“Macaulay Culkin” is currently leading the race, which means his name could become Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

Fallon said he voted for “Macaulay Culkin” too.

Context: Actress Brenda Song, who is Culkin’s girlfriend, added the “Publicity Stunt” middle name to the poll since this entire idea is a way to draw traffic to his new website, according to The Huffington Post.

Bigger picture: Culkin told Fallon he will experience awkward moments during the holidays where he has to watch the film "Home Alone," according to Today.com.