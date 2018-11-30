SALT LAKE CITY — People living in the Land of the Midnight Sun were shocked when the ground underneath them began to tremble and shake.
What happened: A 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked the town of Anchorage, Alaska, Friday morning at around 8:30 a.m. local time.
- The earthquake’s epicenter was located just 7.5 miles north of the state’s most populated city, according to ABC News.
- Bloomberg reported that a tsunami warning was issued to the surrounding coastal areas. The tsunami warning has since been canceled.
- 16,000 power outages were reported as of 10:30 a.m. local time, Chugach Electric Association said, according to NBC News.
Following the earthquake, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker issued a declaration of disaster, according to a post on his Facebook page.
According to the United States Geological Survey’s website, the area has experienced several aftershock quakes, including one with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter Scale.
- The Anchorage Daily News stated that there were no immediate reports of injuries.
Photos and videos of the earthquake’s damage have begun to circulate on social media. Here are some we found.