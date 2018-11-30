SALT LAKE CITY — People living in the Land of the Midnight Sun were shocked when the ground underneath them began to tremble and shake.

What happened: A 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked the town of Anchorage, Alaska, Friday morning at around 8:30 a.m. local time.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located just 7.5 miles north of the state’s most populated city, according to ABC News.

of the state’s most populated city, according to ABC News. Bloomberg reported that a tsunami warning was issued to the surrounding coastal areas. The tsunami warning has since been canceled.

16,000 power outages were reported as of 10:30 a.m. local time, Chugach Electric Association said, according to NBC News.

Following the earthquake, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker issued a declaration of disaster, according to a post on his Facebook page.

After a major earthquake, I have issued a declaration of disaster, and I am have been in direct contact with the White... Posted by Alaska Governor Bill Walker on Friday, November 30, 2018

According to the United States Geological Survey’s website, the area has experienced several aftershock quakes, including one with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter Scale.

The Anchorage Daily News stated that there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Photos and videos of the earthquake’s damage have begun to circulate on social media. Here are some we found.

Some of the Alaska quake damage. A friend in Anchorage sent me these photos, which are circulating on social media. pic.twitter.com/2jVypYMiuH — Ted Land (@TedLandK5) November 30, 2018

Here’s the islanded car at the wrecked anchorage off ramp. pic.twitter.com/626As53hzF — Nat Herz (@Nat_Herz) November 30, 2018

daunting footage of a collapsed road exit in Anchorage, Alaska after today’s earthquake (via Dillon Vought) pic.twitter.com/22BLdX1uIr — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) November 30, 2018

This is what happened on the 6th floor of the Nesbett Courthouse during the Anchorage #earthquake. Both attorneys jumped under their desks. Evacuated the building after the shaking stopped. pic.twitter.com/dqHGPCv6XO — Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) November 30, 2018

BREAKING: Tsumami alert issued for southern Alaska after major earthquake hits near Anchorage https://t.co/ypLbtvCPjJ pic.twitter.com/XoMxvtBv9T — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 30, 2018