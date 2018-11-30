SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say thought he was meeting up with a 13-year-old child for sex was arrested Thursday after he arrived at the designated meeting place and brought a 14-year-old child with him.

Andrew Creston Black, 26, of Salt Lake City, was arrested Thursday night for investigation of enticing a minor.

Police say for over a month, Black was messaging an undercover officer whom he believed was 13, using an "internet app used for dating and meeting people," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

When Black arrived at the designated meeting spot Thursday, he brought a 14-year-old child with him so the three could engage in sexual acts, according to the report. The report does not say how Black came to be with the 14-year-old or if investigators suspect any illegal activity happened between the two.

Salt Lake police on Friday said the case was still very new and under investigation.

Black has a lengthy history of drug-related crimes, according to court records. In 2014 he was convicted of drug distribution and ordered to serve 60 days in jail. But he later violated his probation and was ordered to serve more jail time.