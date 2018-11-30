OGDEN — Beset with a two-game losing streak, BYU enters a stretch of its schedule featuring three consecutive in-state games.

It begins Saturday (7 p.m. MST, KJZZ) when the Cougars visit Weber State at the Dee Events Center.

It also marks senior guard McKay Cannon’s return to his former school. Cannon played for two seasons at Weber State, where he appeared in 67 games and made 40 starts.

In 2016-17 as a sophomore, Cannon helped the Wildcats capture the Big Sky Conference regular-season and tournament titles and earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Cannon transferred to BYU. He became eligible to play for the Cougars about one year ago.

“It will be a little eerie. But I’m excited,” Cannon said of his return to Weber State. “I loved my time there. BYU’s been awesome for me. It will be different to be in a different locker room, a different side.”

This season, Cannon is averaging 2.6 points and he's made 3 of 14 3-pointers.

Saturday, the Cougars (5-3) will be looking to end their two-game slide, including last Wednesday’s 92-89 overtime loss at Illinois State.

Forward Yoeli Childs scored 27 points and collected 16 rebounds and dished out six assists while guard TJ Haws scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in that defeat.

“Yoeli’s going to have to carry a really big load,” said coach Dave Rose. “We need to be more crisp. We need to be better at executing. We need to be more diverse. We just can’t be a two-man offensive team. We need to have more guys step up and actually help us, especially in games on the road where a lot of crazy things happen at times. Right now, we’re just trying to find those next guys.”

One of those guys who could help is guard Nick Emery, whose nine-game suspension ends next Wednesday when the Cougars host Utah State. After playing the Aggies, BYU will take on Utah at Vivint Arena in the Beehive Classic.

Last year, the Cougars posted a 4-0 record in their in-state games with wins over Utah Valley University, Utah State, Weber State and Utah. The Cougars are 1-0 this season with a win over UVU in Provo.

At Illinois State, the Cougars squandered a 14-point second-half lead.

Continuing a theme that has plagued BYU this season, the Cougars shot just 6 of 28 from 3-point territory. On the year, BYU has made only 57 of 205 3-point attempts, a meager 27.8 percent.

Weber State (4-2) is led by guard Jerrick Harding, who averages 23.3 points and five rebounds per game. Guard Cody John averages 16.2 points, center Zach Braxton averages 12 points and 7.8 rebounds and forward Brekkott Chapman averages 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.

The Wildcats are coming off a 100-61 blowout victory over Benedictine last Tuesday.

The Cougars lead the all-time series with the Wildcats, 33-10. BYU is 21-0 against Weber State in Provo, 10-10 in Ogden and 2-0 at neutral sites. As the Cougars' head coach, Rose is 13-0 against the Wildcats.

Right now, BYU simply needs a win.

“We’re in a tough spot. Our guys are down,” Rose said after the Illinois State setback. “They’re looking for answers. We need some guys to step up. It’s not one or two guys. We need a whole group of guys to find their confidence and get this next game. That’s all you can do, is go after the next one.”

• • •

Cougars on the air

BYU (5-2)

at Weber State (4-2)

Saturday, 7 p.m. MST

Dee Events Center

TV: KJZZ

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM