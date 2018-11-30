SANTA CLARA, Calif. — It comes down to this.

The Utah Utes will make their first-ever appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night for a shot at a spot in the Rose Bowl. The Utes will take on the Washington Huskies, who beat them 21-7 on Sept. 15 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Both squads enter the game with a 9-3 record, and both are riding three-game winning streaks.

The Huskies have made one previous appearance in the title game, beating the Colorado Buffaloes 41-10 in 2016.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT and the game will air on FOX. Follow along here as the contest unfolds.