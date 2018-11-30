PROVO — BYU President Kevin J. Worthen has appointed Steven M. Sandberg as assistant to the president and general counsel.

Sandberg replaces Michael R. Orme, who will retire after more than three decades of service in BYU’s general counsel office.

Sandberg, whose appointment is effective Saturday, is currently the deputy general counsel at BYU. He has been a part of BYU’s general counsel office since 2006.

He will oversee all legal, compliance, risk management, audit and regulatory affairs for the university. He will also coordinate legal affairs for BYU-Hawaii, BYU-Idaho and LDS Business College.

A BYU alumnus who majored in English, Sandberg received his Juris Doctor from Columbia University School of Law. He served as a law clerk to Judge Andrew J. Kleinfeld of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit and practiced law at Morrison & Foerster LLP in Irvine, California.