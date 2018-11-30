SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced Thursday that gray wolf Glacier, and bobcat Tukut, who were both in declining health, have been euthanized.

Glacier, who was two months shy of 13, began showing signs of slowing down over the past month with a more sudden decline the past few days. The average life expectancy for a wolf is eight years.

Glacier came to the zoo in 2009 from another facility and lived with various companion wolves, most recently Angel.

"He was a very sweet wolf," keeper Janice Thompson, said in a statement. "He had a very calm nature about him. Anytime we fed him we'd get stopped by lots of guests with questions … they were always so excited to see him. We'll miss him."

Zoo staff have been monitoring Tukut, who would have turned 23 in May, for years. Bobcats, like domestic cats, have a life expectancy of 12 to 13 years.

Over the past two weeks, keepers noted Tukut was lethargic and had lost interest in his two favorite things: eating and interacting with his keepers.

"That's when we knew something was wrong," lead keeper Linsday Renner said in the statement. "We could tell it was time."

Tukut came to the zoo in 2002 from The Living Desert Zoo in Arizona and quickly worked his way into the hearts of keepers.

“Often cats are aloof and do their own thing but Tukut would always perk up when a keeper walked by. He was happy to see you," Renner said.