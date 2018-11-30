MIDVALE — Rivalries old and new will shift again as the Utah High School Activities Association prepares to realign the state’s athletic leagues next week.

Proposed classifications and regions were released Wednesday, with a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 5., at 6:30 p.m. at Jordan High in Sandy.

Among the changes of interest are moving Roy from 5A to 6A, Orem moves from 4A to 5A, Hillcrest moves from 6A to 5A, Spanish Fork moves from 4A to 5A, and 1A will be divided into Regions 19A and 19B and 20A and 20B.

The complete proposal can be found at www.Uhsaa.org.

Public comments will be heard at the hearing, but they can also be submitted in writing.

The regions and classifications will be finalized on Dec. 6 at the Board of Trustees meeting. The new alignment will take place in the fall of 2019.

Proposed alignments for 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A

Amy Donaldson This is the proposed alignments for 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A.

Proposed alignments for 2A and 1A

Amy Donaldson This is the proposed 2A and 1A alignments for both sports.

Proposed alignments for 6A, 5A and 4A

Amy Donaldson This is the football alignment proposed for 6A, 5A and 4A.

Proposed football alignments for 3A and 2A