BYU senior Payton Sorenson qualified for the Olympic Swimming Trials in the 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. Winter Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday.

“I’m so proud of Payton,” BYU head coach John Brooks said. “He has worked really hard toward his goal of being one of the best swimmers in the world. I hope some of that rubs off on the other swimmers at nationals as well.”

On the second day of the long-course meet, Sorenson swam a time of 22.77 in the prelims of the 50-meter freestyle event, qualifying him for the 2020 Olympic Trials. Swimming in an Olympic-sized pool, it was Sorenson’s first chance to qualify for the trials. He went on to race in finals and earned a faster time at 22.45, placing him in second after Nathan Adrian, a five-time Olympic gold medalist.

Sorenson currently holds the fastest time in the nation and BYU’s No. 1 all-time best time for the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 19.19, recorded a few weeks ago at the Mizzou Invitational. In addition, he is now the second-fastest American in the 50-meter freestyle.

Nationals will continue through Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.