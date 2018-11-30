SOUTH SALT LAKE — A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday for the South Salt Lake officer killed in the line of duty last weekend.

Police detective Gary Keller said the memorial will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Columbus Senior Center, 2531 S. 400 East, for officer David Romrell. Keller encouraged people to arrive early and be prepared to park on the street and walk as parking at the center is limited.

Romrell, 31, was killed the night of Nov. 24 after he was hit by a fleeing vehicle during a burglary investigation.

A funeral service for Romrell will be held Wednesday at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. There will be a public viewing from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. A procession will then take Romrell's body to his burial site at Larkin Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road.

Felix Calata, the driver of the vehicle that hit Romrell, was shot and killed by police. His passenger, Jeffrey Black, 43, was arrested two days later for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated assault, burglary, obstruction of justice, three counts of failure to stop for a law enforcer and interfering with an arrest.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said on Friday that officers are scheduled to screen formal charges with the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office Monday afternoon. investigators will seek to have Black formally charged with the counts he was arrested on, she said.