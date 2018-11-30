SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is once again collecting new or gently used books for kindergarten and first-grade students at Mary Jackson Elementary and the Pacific Heritage Academy.

“Education and reading is paramount in developing a successful law-abiding citizen,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said in a statement. “About 40 percent of prisoners lack a high school education. Never has reading been so important and critical than now. It is imperative that young children develop a love and passion for reading. Books are a ticket for success.

Donations will be accepted through Monday, Dec. 10, at the Salt Lake City-County Building, 451 S. State, the Salt Lake Public Safety Building, 475 S. 300 East, and the Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South.

The drive, now in its third year, is being conducted in partnership with Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, the Salt Lake City Council, the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office, the Salt Lake School District and the Salt Lake City Public Library.