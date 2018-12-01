Sure, the United States has plenty to offer, but how is one ever supposed to discover everything in life unless they leave their comfort zone? Often people look at leaving the States as something to be afraid of. In reality, there will always be something to fear.

Leaving the border is just a small step into what could be your greatest adventure. There are 194 countries outside of the United States. It is a shame that most people only have the desire to experience one. There are so many opportunities out there, especially when it comes to learning. It is important to not only have the knowledge of your surroundings (the United States) but to also have knowledge outside of that. With 313 museums in Paris alone, it’s hard to imagine a tourist would run out of things to learn. Traveling abroad is a perfect way to improve yourself, leave your comfort zone and gain knowledge.

A person cannot possibly do everything or learn everything from one country alone. There are countless experiences to be had outside of the United States. There is so much to see in so little time, people must leave fears at the border and go adventure.

Riley Moore

St. George