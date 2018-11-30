SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix’s latest show has been criticized for trivializing teenage sexual exploitation and trafficking.

What's going on: The National Center on Sexual Exploitation, a watchdog group on how sex is portrayed in pop culture and the media, said Thursday that the show glamorizes and trivializes sex trafficking since its main characters are underage and are exposed to sexual prostitution.

The new Netflix show, called “Baby,” follows two teenage girls from Rome who find themselves drawn to the city’s underworld and start living double lives. The show will be available for streaming Friday.

The show is based on a real-life sexual trafficking scandal when a mother was arrested for sex trafficking, according to Variety.

Letter: The National Center on Sexual Exploitation, along with 55 survivors of sex trafficking and subject matter experts, sent a letter to Netflix to express their concerns over the Italian drama show, saying that it “normalizes child sexual abuse and the sex trafficking of minors.”

“Despite being at ground zero of the #MeToo movement, Netflix appears to have gone completely tone-deaf on the realities of sexual exploitation,” said Dawn Hawkins, executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, in a statement. “Despite the outcry from survivors of sex trafficking, subject matter experts, and social service providers, Netflix promotes sex trafficking by insisting on streaming 'Baby.' Clearly, Netflix is prioritizing profits over victims of abuse.”

Response: Netflix has yet to comment on the letter or the group’s warning about the show, USA Today reports.