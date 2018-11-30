SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Wildlife Board OK’d several new hunts in 2019, as well as a change to fishing regulations at Flaming Gorge Reservoir during a Nov. 29 meeting in Salt Lake City.

The new hunts are:

• Bison hunts on the Henry Mountains in southeastern Utah and the Book Cliffs in eastern Utah.

• New muzzleloader and archery pronghorn sheep hunts in northeastern Utah.

• A Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep hunt on the Oquirrh-Stansbury unit in north-central Utah. The hunt will be the first bighorn hunt held on the unit since 2015.

• Once-in-a-lifetime archery bighorn sheep hunts. The hunt for Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep will be held on the Newfoundland Mountains unit in northern Utah. An archery hunt for desert bighorn sheep will be held on the Zion unit in southwestern Utah.

In addition, the board approved four extended deer archery hunt changes along the west slope of the Wasatch Mountains to reduce the number of deer that are making their way into cities and towns in Salt Lake and Utah counties. Three of the changes are in Utah County:

• A new extended archery hunt will be held in the mountains near Herriman.

• A new extended archery hunt will be held in areas around Utah Lake.

• The boundary of the Wasatch Front extended archery area has been extended to American Fork Canyon. The boundary now runs from the Weber/Davis County line to American Fork Canyon.

• A new South Wasatch extended archery area has been established. The boundary for the area extends from American Fork Canyon south to Hobble Creek Canyon.

In addition to the big game hunting rules, members of the board also approved a rule stating anglers who are not residents of Utah or Wyoming — but want to fish both the Utah and Wyoming sides of Flaming Gorge Reservoir — must buy a nonresident fishing license from both states starting Jan. 1.

In the past, those who were not residents of either state could buy a nonresident license from one state and a reciprocal fishing permit from the other state.

All of the rules the seven-member board approved will be available in the 2019 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook, which should be available wildlife.utah.gov by the end of December.