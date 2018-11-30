SALT LAKE CITY — Applications for spring 2019 limited-entry turkey hunting permits are being accepted at wildlife.utah.gov.

To be included in the draw for one of the 2,754 permits, applications must be submitted no later than 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27.

The limited-entry hunt will be held in April. Those who don’t draw a permit will still have a chance to hunt turkeys during the general statewide turkey hunt in May. Permits for that hunt, which are not limited in number, go on sale Feb. 21.

More information about Utah's 2019 spring turkey hunting season is available in the 2018-2019 Utah Upland Game and Turkey Guidebook at www.wildlife.utah.gov.