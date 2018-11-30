SALT LAKE CITY — The State Bureau of Investigation and the Utah Highway Patrol are looking for a man who they say punched another driver during a road rage incident.

About 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles were headed west on 2100 South from State Street to the I-15 on-ramp. The driver of one vehicle cut off the other, prompting the other vehicle's driver to react by cutting off the victim, forcing that driver to slam on his brakes, said State Bureau of Investigation Sgt. Scott Pugmire.

As the aggressor got onto the I-15 on-ramp, he pulled off into an area between the ramp and the freeway. The victim, a man in his 30s who was driving with a woman in her 20s in the passenger seat, also pulled off into that area and rolled down his window.

"He wasn't really sure why he did. He was like, 'I shouldn't have.' He said the whole situation seemed bizarre," Pugmire said.

The driver in the vehicle ahead of him then got out of his car, walked back to the victim, punched him in the face and attacked him with an undisclosed weapon, Pugmire said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and was later released.

The attacker is described as a Hispanic or Polynesian man in his mid-20s with long, curly black hair, possibly in cornrows or a ponytail, Pugmire said. He was driving a four-door Chevrolet with a temporary Utah tag.

Anyone who may have driven by the incident or have information about the suspect is asked to call the Utah State Bureau of Investigation at 801-965-4747.