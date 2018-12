The death of Maj. Brent Taylor makes me really angry.

Afghanistan is an awful country. For the record, the British left that place a long time ago. Why are we still there? The National Guard should not be in Afghanistan.

Several writers have said so recently, and I agree. I should have written to Sen. Hatch a long time ago and told him what I think.

Get out of Afghanistan as soon as possible.

Jean Siemens

Riverton