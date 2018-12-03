President Trump's former lawyer Michael Coney has admitted to lying to a group of politicians.

There are a number of previous cases where politicians, even presidents, have been accused of lying. President Clinton faced impeachment, although this did not eventuate. President George W. Bush stated in relation to the difficulties in Iraq, "Mission accomplished," although history has seen it in a different light.

It is easy to suggest that politicians lie, and the Washington Post website claims that President Trump has made 4,229 false or misleading claims in 558 days. The presidential term of four years suggests that this would lead to about 11,000 or 22,000 "false or misleading claims" over eight years if re-elected.

Based on this information, if this was Pinocchio, his nose would reach to Mexico and beyond, straight through that yet to be built wall.

Let those that lead us, lead us in the truth.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia