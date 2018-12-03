A lighthearted look at news of the day:

This is the time of year when many families have passed through the turkey sandwiches, turkey soup and creamed chipped turkey on toast stage and are seriously looking forward to ham for Christmas.

---

This year, Americans spent $6.2 billion on Black Friday. The shocking thing is that a few of them actually spent a portion of that money on people other than themselves.

---

Consumers then spent $7.9 billion on Cyber Monday. Added together, the weekend was much more expensive than the 2018 elections. But then, when people go shopping, they’re much more sure of what they were getting in return.

---

And if you live in Utah’s 4th Congressional District, you will get your items shipped to you much faster than you get final election results.

---

Wallethub.com said the best deal for Black Friday was a heavily discounted large outdoor storage shed from Sam’s Club. Nothing says “I love you” like a place to send your husband for the night if he misbehaves.

---

You would think with $14.1 billion to burn in a single weekend, Americans could at least have bought one car from GM.

---

President Trump was so angry that GM decided to lay people off and shut down plants that he threatened to take away the company’s tax subsidies so it could close more plants and lay off more people.

---

The bottom line is that Trump is upset Americans aren’t buying cars. Years ago, Henry Ford once said he would build cars so affordable everyone could have one. He never told us what would happen next.

---

But then, Ford also said in 1940 that he believed a flying car was going to be available soon. We can hope this comes true, so factory workers can easily commute to the jobs being sent to other countries.

---

A woman in Georgia reportedly spent three months in jail before police discovered that the “meth” they confiscated from her car was really cotton candy. Now she’s filed a lawsuit, hoping for sweet revenge.

---

The website candystore.com just published a study of the favorite Christmas candy in each state. Utah’s favorite is Reindeer Corn, apparently. No state prefers cotton candy, at least not out loud. It’s too dangerous in case the fuzz is listening.