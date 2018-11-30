1 of 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Wintry weather is heading to Utah.
The Beehive State will experience a wave of storms throughout the week, beginning with rain and ending with potential snowfall ahead of the weekend, according to KSL-TV.
Rain showers fell on the Wasatch Front earlier this week. The storm brought snow to several mountain areas as well. A new storm will slide into Utah over the weekend.
- Temperatures drop Friday, leading to valley snow, especially in the afternoon hours.
- “The air will be getting colder, so expect the snow level to drop to the valleys this afternoon,” according to KSL-TV.
- The valley will see about 1 to 3 inches of snow. Mountain areas will see 3 to 6 inches.
- Colder air will move in for the weekend.
- Snow will continue to fall through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.
Snow fans: The NWS said fans of snow and rain will enjoy the week’s forecast. Multiple storm systems will hit both Utah and Wyoming.