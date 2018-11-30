SALT LAKE CITY — Wintry weather is heading to Utah.

The Beehive State will experience a wave of storms throughout the week, beginning with rain and ending with potential snowfall ahead of the weekend, according to KSL-TV.

Rain showers fell on the Wasatch Front earlier this week. The storm brought snow to several mountain areas as well. A new storm will slide into Utah over the weekend.

Temperatures drop Friday, leading to valley snow, especially in the afternoon hours.

“The air will be getting colder, so expect the snow level to drop to the valleys this afternoon,” according to KSL-TV.

The valley will see about 1 to 3 inches of snow. Mountain areas will see 3 to 6 inches.

Colder air will move in for the weekend.

Snow will continue to fall through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

With the storm system moving through, periods of precipitation will continue through Saturday morning. See the graphic for the latest on impacts and accumulations. #utwx pic.twitter.com/sWiRiJCSik — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) November 29, 2018

Snow fans: The NWS said fans of snow and rain will enjoy the week’s forecast. Multiple storm systems will hit both Utah and Wyoming.