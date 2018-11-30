SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert made it official Friday, issuing a call for a special session of the Utah Legislature on Monday to replace the medical marijuana ballot initiative just passed by voters.

The agenda announced by the governor also includes mechanisms for funding the ongoing construction of the new state prison and making changes to Utah drivers' licenses to comply with federal identification requirements.

The special session is set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday. Hearings have already been held on a proposed compromise to Proposition 2, which legalized the use of medical marijuana in Utah.

Legislative leaders, who worked on the compromise with a wide range of organizations, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Utah Medical Association, have said it will avoid unintended consequences.

The legislation that will be considered was announced before the Nov. 6 election.