CEDAR CITY — A review is underway to determine if a potentially offensive mascot at a southern Utah high school should remain.
The Spectrum reports Iron County school officials are considering changing Cedar High School's Redmen mascot.
The Iron County School District said in a statement that the Redmen moniker was intended to be an honor when it was chosen in 1943. The district says it was selected as a way of "representing the many Native Americans that lived and continue to live in this area."
However, the term widely has become known as a racial slur.
The district says the local Native American tribe, the Cedar Paiute Tribe of Utah, has not requested a name change but is supportive of the district's review.
Two meetings — Tuesday and Dec. 18 — will be held at the school to gather public input.