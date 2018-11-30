The Utah State offense found great success in 2018 by working quickly, and Aggies athletic director John Hartwell is hoping the same will be true as he searches for the next coach to lead the program after Matt Wells, on Thursday, became the new head coach at Texas Tech.

Hartwell quipped during a conference call with media Friday morning that “you never know until you have a head coaching job available how many new best friends you have,” noting the large number of people from various levels of football who have already expressed interest in a job he feels is positioned for long-term success.

“At the end of the day, we’re looking for as rapid and as efficient of a process as we can,” he said. “We’re going to vet a lot of candidates, and want to make as quick of a decision as we can to have the very best coach leading Utah State football going forward.”

In the short term, assistant head coach Frank Maile will become interim head coach. Hartwell said Wells won’t coach Utah State in its bowl game, but will help Maile with practice and game planning, and expressed to Hartwell that he would like to be on the sidelines as an Aggie alum at the bowl. Hartwell said he “wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Hartwell said he’ll be employing the services of Glenn Sugiyama of the search firm DHR International during the interview process, as he did when he ultimately hired Craig Smith as head coach of the men’s basketball program in March.

Hartwell doesn’t want to make absolutes as far as qualifications for the job in terms of experience, but did stress the importance of understanding, at least on some level, the dynamics of coaching in Utah, as well as the type of place Cache Valley is.

“Just like with Craig, (the coach) has got to understand the culture, understand the nature,” Hartwell said. “Obviously, we have had huge success with our Polynesian student-athletes, with our returned mission kids, and that will continue to be a vital cog in the success of Utah State football. … There are people who are tremendous coaches, whether it’s football, basketball, any other sport, that I don’t think would be a good fit. … I think that’s extremely important for this position as well.”

Much of Hartwell’s sense of urgency has to do with having a coach in place before Dec. 19, when the early signing period opens. Instituted last year for the first time in college football, most recruits signed during it, and that number figures to only increase this year.

According to 247 Sports, Utah State has 14 prospects currently committed to this year’s class, including four from the Beehive State. Hartwell said he’d even be willing to speak to recruits and their parents as they go through the transition period.

“The message is, ‘Hey, we are going to go through this process. Continuity is important. We want to make sure as we go through the process that as quickly as possible, we get the person who we think will be successful to lead Utah State football into the future on board as quickly as possible, along with them assembling their staff,’” Hartwell said.

As far as assembling the staff, it’s likely there will be plenty of work to do on that front. Texas Tech announced that Wells will be bringing offensive coordinator David Yost and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson with him, and Hartwell said strength and conditioning coach Dave Scholz will also be making the move to Lubbock.

Hartwell also expects Wells to offer positions to all of his offensive staff and at least most of his defensive staff. The athletic director said that about three weeks ago, packages were presented to Wells, Yost and Patterson that would have given them 20 percent raises, and raises for position and strength and conditioning coaches were also presented.

Hartwell acknowledged that he knew if a “bidding war” with a Power 5 program for Wells came along, Utah State would not be able to compete from a compensation standpoint.

Having hired a head football coach while athletic director at Troy University prior to arriving in Logan (Neal Brown, whose name has been connected with numerous Power 5 openings this fall after he’s gone 34-16 in four years there, including 30-8 over the last three seasons with three bowl appearances) Hartwell said he’s learned the importance of talking to a large number of people about candidates he becomes most interested in, and then to trust his gut.

“We are going to act as expeditiously and as efficient as we can in this search process, not sacrificing quality for time or the process,” Hartwell said. “We want to make sure that we get the very best candidate to come in and to continue to elevate the levels of success of Utah State football, much as we did in the basketball search.”