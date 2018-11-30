CEDAR BREAKS NATIONAL MONUMENT — Snow and ice has accumulated on state Route 148, the scenic road through Cedar Breaks National Monument, to the point where it has become unsafe to allow vehicle traffic.

While the road is closed for the season, visitors can still easily access the park via state Route 143 and the town of Brian Head.

S.R. 143, which connects Parowan to Panguitch, will remain open throughout the winter, but the route could be closed temporarily due to heavy or blowing snow.

As the snow continues to build, Cedar Breaks will begin offering numerous activities for winter recreation; S.R. 148 will be transformed into a marked and groomed snowmobile route, and the rest of the park will be transformed into a winter playground for those on snowshoes and skis.

Ranger-guided snowshoe hikes (snowshoes provided) will also be offered to the public every other Saturday, Jan. 5 through March 30, weather permitting.

The guided hikes give visitors a chance to practice snowshoeing and learn from a ranger how park wildlife adapts to high elevation winters. Information on how to reserve your spot on a guided hike will be available on Cedar Break’s event calendar and social media pages in early December.

Snowmobilers should be aware that while within park boundaries, snowmobiles are only permitted on the marked, groomed path along S.R. 148 and along the eastern shoulders of S.R. 143.