Fifth-graders Emerson, Mia and Will, left to right, joke around while filling bags with the dry ingredients for "Brownies-in-a-Bag" at the McGillis School in Salt Lake City on Friday.

The "Brownies-in-a-Bag" have been pre-sold by students for $5 each, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Utah Food Bank. While middle school students measured out the ingredients — cocoa powder, sugar, flour — the younger students in grades kindergarten through fifth created a human “conveyer belt” by carrying the more than 2,000 bags from station to station in the McGillis School’s dining hall.

