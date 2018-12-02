What are our representatives doing to stop what President Trump is doing at the U.S.-Mexico border? As a nation, as human beings, it feels like we are being tested by God and we are failing miserably.

We were not placed on this earth to judge others or turn a blind eye to their suffering. We were placed on this earth to serve God and his children. He has asked us to love our neighbor and to see them through his eyes, the eyes of a loving father. If you support these actions, you support evil. If you do nothing to stop these actions, you are still supporting evil.

"One nation under God" has no meaning when we allow ourselves to mistreat the poor, the hungry and the oppressed, when we allow ourselves to inflict pain on children.

Ana Mattson

Lehi