The recently released climate report notes that we, collectively, must act drastically and quickly to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

The findings aren't alarmist — they are presenting our reality and the severity of the problem. Thirteen federal agencies contributed to the report, and they predict that if meaningful action is not taken to mitigate global warming, the damage from wildfires, storms, droughts and flooding will drastically impact the U.S. economy.

This is a call for "all hands on deck." Everyone must take this issue seriously — and there are innumerable reasons to act. Choose yours: preserving biodiversity, protecting ecosystems that support human life, ensuring a viable future for our children or grandchildren or saving billions of dollars. We're running out of reasons not to act.

If you're hesitating because you don't know what to do, the first step is to have conversations with your friends, family and community. Then consider contacting your local policymakers to ask them to help pass a carbon tax. Join a local or national nonprofit working on the issue. Reduce your carbon footprint.

As the Chinese proverb states, "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step." It’s time for each of us to take that step.

Laura Schmidt

Salt Lake City