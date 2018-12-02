The heartbreaking scene of thousands of General Motors workers being laid off at the start of the holiday season is a stark reminder that cold economic conditions, not the government or well-intentioned politicians, dictate private enterprise.

An adage says politicians can make things only worse, and never better, by interfering with the economy. Or, as San Diego State University lecturer Seth Kaplowitz told Bloomberg.com recently, “The market is a tsunami. If you surf it, you’ll be fine, but if you push back, it’s too strong.”

President Donald Trump has been pushing back against GM in recent days, threatening to revoke the company’s federal government subsidies, including tax breaks meant to promote the production of electronic vehicles.

It’s not clear whether he has the authority to do such a thing unilaterally, without the approval of Congress, but clearly he has political motivations for doing so. Manufacturing workers helped him win in key states in 2016, and he will need them again if he runs for re-election in 2020.

But by threatening to revoke subsidies, the president inadvertently has raised other, more important questions.

Why is GM receiving these subsidies and tax breaks in the first place? Why are farm subsidies in place when many experts say they are unneeded? Why are there oil subsidies and incentives? Why are tariffs not understood to be subsidies that often hurt workers who rely on exports and imports to survive?

Why, for that matter, do local governments subsidize myriad businesses in the name of economic development? Amazon’s recent contest to award a second headquarters site to a place that, among other things, would offer attractive tax incentives, is a stark example of how local politicians are eager to give taxes away. But smaller examples may be found in cities, counties and states daily.

Simply put, subsidies, whether through tax incentives, tax breaks or direct government payments, give one company an unfair advantage over its competitors. Governments may have enticing reasons for granting these, whether it is to encourage products that are more environmentally sound than current ones or to protect jobs. Local governments often use them to compete against other local governments that are offering similar deals to businesses looking to relocate.

But governments cannot attempt to manipulate markets without unintended consequences, and often those consequences work against the stated aims.

For example, efforts to lower the price of gas by easing environmental rules or by pressuring other oil-producing nations to maintain production levels may have led consumers to feel more confident buying large SUVs and trucks instead of more fuel-efficient sedans. This, in turn, may have led GM to close facilities making those smaller vehicles.

Lost in all this, of course, is the American family. That includes those workers laid off from GM jobs. It includes others, as well, who work hard and pay taxes that end up unfairly distributed.

The 2018 American Family Survey, a nationwide survey of Americans by the Deseret News and the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University and conducted by YouGov, found that more than half of Americans believe it is unaffordable to raise a family today. Of families with children at home, 73 percent reported being concerned about the ability to pay at least one monthly bill.

That’s a telling statistic at a time when the economy, by many aggregate measures, is booming. It’s also an indication that politicians would do better by concerning themselves with the welfare of families, by letting market forces work without government picking winners and losers, than by constantly trying to meddle.