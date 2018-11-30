DRAPER — Draper police are looking for a man who they say rammed an officer's patrol car early Friday.

About 3 a.m., two officers were in the area of 13413 S. Minuteman Drive checking on a business, when a silver Ford F-150 with "extensive front end damage and a shattered windshield" drove past them, said Draper Police Sgt. Scott Adams.

Believing the vehicle may have just been involved in a crash, the officers walked back to their cars to follow him and try to pull him over. Just as one officer began following the truck, however, Adams said the truck driver put his vehicle in reverse and purposely hit the front of the officer's patrol car with the back of his pickup.

The officer's patrol car suffered moderate damage but no one was injured, he said.

The truck sped off, and later fled from Unified police officers who also attempted to pull it over, according to Adams.

The driver is believed to be David Lee Jordan, 24, of Salt Lake City, according to police.

In May, Jordan was charged with two counts of aggravated assault for allegedly threatening two people in a hotel with a knife, according to charging documents, The case was later dismissed when the state's witnesses failed to show up for court.

In 2016 he was convicted of failing to stop for police. In 2014, Jordan was convicted of felony drug possession, according to court records.

Anyone with information about Jordan or where he is is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.