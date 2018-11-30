SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson, fresh off the trail from her hard-fought but unsuccessful Senate campaign against Mitt Romney, said she had just finished a "marathon," but she's ready for a new "sprint."

Wilson on Friday officially declared her bid to replace outgoing Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, who is headed to Congress after his nail-biting race with Rep. Mia Love.

"I just ended a race reaching out to millions of people," Wilson said, adding that she thinks she could handle appealing to about 1,000 members of the Salt Lake County Democratic Party's central committee.

"I'm ready to hit the ground running," Wilson said, also announcing her intention to not only finish the remainder of McAdams' term when he vacates the seat in January, but also her plans to run again in 2020 to capture a full term.

"This seat will remain in Democratic hands," Wilson said, to cheers from a crowd of supporters standing behind her in the atrium of the Salt Lake County Government Center's north building, one floor below the mayor's office.

Wilson has served two terms on the Salt Lake County Council after she became the first woman elected to the body in 2004. In 2011, she left after her first six-year term before returning to win an at-large seat in 2014.

It won't be Wilson's first time running for a mayor's seat. She tried for Salt Lake City mayor — a seat previously held by her father, Ted Wilson — but faltered to former Mayor Ralph Becker.

Now, Wilson said her experience on the council and her commitment to issues including health care, medical marijuana, opioid abuse, homelessness, affordable housing and smart growth made her fit to carry on the "legacy" of McAdams and his predecessor, former Salt Lake County Mayor Peter Corroon.

This story will be updated.