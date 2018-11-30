The top new stories this week ranged in topic from Mars and the holiday season to climate change and General Motors.

NASA's InSight probe landed on Mars Monday. According to NASA, the probe will study the interior of Mars and listen for Marsquakes.

Bill Bramhall

Migrants from a Central American caravan made a run for the border Sunday, resulting in that portion of the Mexico-U.S. border being shut down for several hours.

The border can only process about 100 migrants a day, which could result in months of waiting.

The use of tear gas on the immigrants has been controversial and many are criticizing President Trump's treatment of the migrants.

Chan Lowe

Lisa Benson

Walt Handelsman

General Motors announced major changes this week.

The automaker will be closing five factories across the U.S. and Canada and cutting 14,000 jobs in the next two years.

Lisa Benson

The company places the blame for the decision on consumers not buying enough cars, and the president's steel tariffs, which have reportedly cost GM $1 billion.

Chan Lowe

In retaliation, lawmakers say GM received millions in corporate tax cuts that were not invested in the workers, and Trump has threatened to cut those subsidies for the company.

Scott Stantis

A new congressionally mandated climate change report was released last week, finding that climate change would have a large, negative affect on the U.S. economy and kill thousands by the end of the century.

Dan Wasserman

The White House said the report was not based on fact and more research is needed.

David Horsey

Bill Bramhall

Joel Pett

Other stories this week included ongoing developments in the Mueller investigation and the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.