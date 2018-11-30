SALT LAKE CITY — Another week, another Facebook hoax that’s trying to fool you and your friends.

What’s going on: Several Facebook users have reported they have received a message from a friend that says they received a friend request, according to Uproxx.

Here’s how the message reads.

“Hi … I actually got another friend request from you yesterday … which I ignored so you may want to check your account. Hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears … then hit forward and all the people you want to forward too (sic) … I had to do the people individually. Good Luck!”

Warning: Of course, officials recommend that you don’t forward the message on.

“Your account isn’t sending duplicate friend requests. And you didn’t receive a request from the person you’re forwarding it to,” states the warning. You’re simply doing it because the message tells you to,” officials in Louisiana told WIBW 13 News.

Fact check: Snopes pointed out the hoax last month.

The fact-checking website reported that Facebook users send private messages to a few different contacts to see if they’ve also received any duplicate requests.

You can also search on Facebook for duplicate messages, too.

Dangers?: There aren’t any dangers associated with the hoax, though, according to ABC Baltimore. In fact, it’s likely the creator just wanted to see their hoax go viral.

In other words: Just delete the message and tell your friends there’s nothing wrong with your account.