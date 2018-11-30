One would never suspect a football player being shy, but that describes Utah State senior cornerback Deante Fortenberry to a T.

“If it weren’t for football, I wouldn’t have friends,” Fortenberry deadpanned. “I’ve only got a couple of friends, and with them, I am the funny one, but other than that, I’m the shy guy.”

Does Utah State cornerbacks coach Julius Brown see a shy guy in Fortenberry?

“He’s got a laid-back personality, he’s cool, he’s calm and he’s collected,” Brown said. “He’s kind of the old soul, so he’s the guy where he’ll crack a joke and everybody will laugh. He can say he’s shy, but I think around his teammates, he opens up a lot to them.”

Fortenberry is a very physical and confident defensive back that utilizes his hands well in coverage. The junior college transfer has intercepted one of the Aggies’ eight passes on the season, to go along with two pass breakups and 10 tackles.

In Utah State’s 24-16 win at Wyoming on Oct. 20, Fortenberry got his second start of the season and tallied five tackles.

His first career interception at Utah State was certainly a memorable one as he returned it 75 yards for a touchdown in the Aggies’ 60-13 win over New Mexico State on Sept. 8, at Maverik Stadium.

“Deante was a kid who came over from junior college and really bought into how we do things around here in terms of working hard and competing all the time,” Brown said. “He has really been one of the leaders in the group in terms of helping the younger guys, which is cool to see. A lot of times, you get JC guys and they’re trying to feel their way through, but for him, he was able to come in, get adjusted and is working with all the younger guys and helping them along the way. He brings a lot of experience and toughness to that room.”

One of those young players that is trying to gain as much information as he can from Fortenberry is sophomore cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram.

“As a young guy in the room, I always seek help from the older guys and one of them is Fort,” Ingram said. “He is always willing to get extra work in with me after practice and help me understand the position from a technique standpoint because I played wide receiver all my life and defensive back is new to me.”

This is Ingram’s second season playing cornerback after playing wide receiver his entire high school career.

“Deante has taught me how to be more aggressive and understand the little details of the position as far as footwork, stance and understanding how wide receivers want to attack us as defensive backs.”

What has redshirt freshman cornerback Andre Grayson learned from Fortenberry?

“Mostly just his little on-field tips that help build my confidence,” Grayson said. “I learned to mix up the techniques I use in coverage and what situations to use certain techniques in.”

Junior cornerback Cameron Haney has also learned from Fortenberry.

“Deante brings wisdom and balance based on his set of skills," he said. "I learned from him how to play with more aggression and how to attack the wide receivers.”

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Fortenberry was offered by UNLV coming out of Pittsburg (California) High School, but he opted to go the JUCO route instead.

Enrolling at City College of San Francisco, Fortenberry garnered California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) National Division all-Bay 6 League first-team honors in the Northern California Football Association during his sophomore season. Fortenberry finished the year with 52 tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and one blocked kick.

As a freshman at CC of San Francisco, Fortenberry earned CCCAA first-team All-American and first-team all-region honors as he helped the Rams to the 2015 state championship and the National Junior College Championship.

Choosing the JUCO route proved to be a wise decision for Fortenberry as he received offers from the likes of Baylor, Colorado State, Hawai’i, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah State, to name just a few.

What was it about USU that made him want to become an Aggie?

“When I visited here, it felt like a brotherhood and I just loved it,” Fortenberry said. “People are always nice here. It’s not like back in Oakland. People will come up and talk to you here.”

In his first season at Utah State, Fortenberry played in 12 games and recorded 20 tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, to go along with a pass breakup and fumble recovery. He tied for second on the team in sacks and tied for fifth in tackles for loss.

Fortenberry’s best game of the 2017 campaign was against Boise State, when he had seven tackles, including 3.0 sacks and 2.0 tackles for loss – all career bests.

“He is a physical guy,” Brown said of Fortenberry. “He makes tackles, but he is also a great teammate. He’s a great teammate to those guys, and that’s one thing I like about him is he cares about his teammates and he cares about becoming a better football player.”

Fortenberry started playing football when he was 6 or 7 years old. He said he got into the sport to give him something to do and stay out of trouble.

“And, the spectators clapped their hands when I hit the other players, so I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is the sport for me,’” Fortenberry added.

Before taking his talents to CC of San Francisco, Fortenberry starred at Pittsburg HS, garnering California Interscholastic Federation North Coast Section second-team honors during his senior season, recording 33 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He returned one of his picks 52 yards for a touchdown against Deer Valley HS.

Football wasn’t the only sport Fortenberry lent his talents to. He also wrestled, played basketball, played baseball and ran track.

The son of Rick and Latina Brown Fortenberry, who can play the piano and has a pet snake (ball python) named Felipe, is majoring in sociology and on track to graduate in the spring of 2019.

After graduating, he wants to pursue his dreams of playing in the NFL, but once his football career is completely over, he will put his degree in social work to use.

“I want to help kids, like a counselor in high school,” Fortenberry said. “I’ve also been talking to my sister because she is in social work, too. She said she might go work for an NFL team and be a social worker like that, so I might try to get in there as well.”

Before suffering a season-ending injury at Colorado State on Nov. 17, Fortenberry recorded 18 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups.