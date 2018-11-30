SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 30.
Paul Ryan says Mitt Romney could be the GOP’s “standard-bearer.” Utah voters want him to stand up to President Donald Trump. Read more.
Utah State’s Matt Wells has been named head football coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Read more.
A Utah national park beat out Yellowstone and Yosemite as one of the most popular parks in the country. Read more.
The “Maidenwater” victim has been identified after 20 years thanks to a whirlwind two months of investigation. Read more.
Utah’s holiday lights are ready to put on a show. Read more.
Sundance announced its 2019 film festival lineup. These nine movies caught our attention.
A look ahead to your weekend:
- Your Weekend: 'The Price is Right' is coming to Salt Lake for a live show
- 3 members of Utah's Lower Lights, 4 favorite Christmas songs (because picking just one is hard)
- Q&A: Jim Gaffigan isn't sure how to pronounce 'Vivint.' He’s coming to Utah anyway
- Becoming Scrooge: One man’s 48-year journey to star as the miser in HCT's 'A Christmas Carol'
- Utah Jazz players ‘shocked’ by Alec Burks’ trade to Cavs for Kyle Korver ahead of Nets game
- Do you need verbal consent for holding hands, kissing, sex? The differences between men and women may surprise you
- Urban Meyer vs. Utah? Bronco Mendenhall vs. BYU? Here's how they could meet in a bowl game
- This anthropologist says he visited Sentinelese island before missionary. Here’s what he saw
- Vending machines open around the globe to help #LightTheWorld
A look at national headlines:
The Trump organization planned to give Vladimir Putin the $50 million penthouse in Trump Tower Moscow | BuzzFeed News
Cohen pleads guilty and details Trump’s involvement in Moscow tower project | The New York Times
In Mueller investigation, Trump is now "Individual 1" | Axios
What to expect from the crucial G-20 meeting between Trump and Xi this weekend | CNBC
Merkel plane technical failure prompts return to Germany | BBC News