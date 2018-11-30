SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 30.

Paul Ryan says Mitt Romney could be the GOP’s “standard-bearer.” Utah voters want him to stand up to President Donald Trump. Read more.

Utah State’s Matt Wells has been named head football coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Read more.

A Utah national park beat out Yellowstone and Yosemite as one of the most popular parks in the country. Read more.

The “Maidenwater” victim has been identified after 20 years thanks to a whirlwind two months of investigation. Read more.

Utah’s holiday lights are ready to put on a show. Read more.

Sundance announced its 2019 film festival lineup. These nine movies caught our attention.

The Trump organization planned to give Vladimir Putin the $50 million penthouse in Trump Tower Moscow | BuzzFeed News

Cohen pleads guilty and details Trump’s involvement in Moscow tower project | The New York Times

In Mueller investigation, Trump is now "Individual 1" | Axios

What to expect from the crucial G-20 meeting between Trump and Xi this weekend | CNBC

Merkel plane technical failure prompts return to Germany | BBC News