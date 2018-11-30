After news broke that the Utah Jazz had traded Alec Burks and two future second round draft picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyle Korver, a number of Jazz players posted rather heartfelt tweets about Burks.

One of the best teammates I’ve had, he had some bad luck & never stopped working to get back to who we all knew him for. Everyday was upbeat & positive. We will all miss you round here, wish you nothing but the best @AlecBurks10! #bigfax 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) November 29, 2018

It’s been great playing with you my guy @AlecBurks10 great teammate but more importantly and great dude man! Loved playing with you for the past year! Good luck to you my brotha! Just not against us 😂😂💯💯 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 29, 2018

Good luck to my brother @AlecBurks10 in this new adventure. It’s been a fun ride ✊🏽. pic.twitter.com/BmA6XNv1ZQ — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) November 29, 2018

Real ones are hard to come by & Mr. Motivation is as real as can be! Much Love, AB & Good Luck in CLE! @AlecBurks10 #WalkingBucket pic.twitter.com/mFNs101P9I — Nazareth Mitrou-Long (@NazzyJML) November 29, 2018

I wish all the best to my guy @AlecBurks10 He has been through some tough times but always worked hard and stayed positive. It’s been great playing with you bro. pic.twitter.com/MX1cCMQJGO — Raul Togni Neto (@RaulTogni) November 29, 2018

Good luck to my guy @AlecBurks10 on his new journey!! Always been a real one, great teammate, and been fun hooping alongside of you ✊🏾🙏🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/FyEWPsPBFC — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) November 29, 2018

Others involved in the organization also posted similar tweets about Burks.

Thank you to a great teammate and person. I will miss @AlecBurks10 always going out of his way to shake my hand with that upbeat positive vibe of his! Good luck 🆎 https://t.co/Avrc3aDqkk — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) November 29, 2018

AB is all class! Watched him grow as a man. Houdini just happened one night and his game continues to grow. Good luck in Cleveland !#Houdini #JazzNation #TakeNote #TeamIsEverything — Craig Bolerjack (@BuckleUpBoler) November 29, 2018

Few can appreciate this but anytime AB would see a Jazz social person, he’d tell us to “shout me out!”



It could be in the arena or on the street. One time he stopped his own postgame to tell @billylea to shout him out. 😂



So I’d like to shout out @AlecBurks10. Good luck my man! pic.twitter.com/t1hTFxuhnu — Matt Sanchez (@_MattSanchez) November 29, 2018

Once the trade was made official on Thursday, a number of tweets were posted by the Jazz's Twitter account regarding Korver's arrival.

"I'm excited to see you all again." pic.twitter.com/jooqTdujzO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 30, 2018

A little throwback in light of today's news.



Kyle Korver set an NBA record by shooting 53.6% from 3 during the 2009-10 season.#LegendaryMoments | @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/RAKuQU1Zhy — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 29, 2018

To celebrate Kyle Korver’s return, here’s a look back at a few memorable moments from his first stint with the Jazz.



» https://t.co/8T7H0BAzAq — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 29, 2018

Jae Crowder sent a tweet welcoming his former teammate (the two played together for the Cavaliers for a short time).

MY GUY!! EXCITED TO PLAY WITH HIM AGAIN.!!! 😎😎😎😈 https://t.co/K9zxbzcPlP — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) November 30, 2018

And Jazz sideline reporter Kristen Kenney, often referred to on air as "KK," said she talked to Jazz play-by-play man Craig Bolerjack about having the same initials as Korver.

We discussed this . And @KyleKorver and I are both KK and K square. It’s all good!! https://t.co/QrKRnCKXCJ — kristen kenney (@kristenkenney) November 30, 2018

And finally...

Dan Clayton of Salt City Hoops posted this graphic detailing how one of the draft picks the Jazz sent in the trade, a 2021 second-rounder from the Washington Wizards received in the 2016 Trey Burke trade, is connected to the Deron Williams trade, which took place more than four months before Utah even drafted Burks clear back in 2011.

Confused yet?