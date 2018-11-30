After news broke that the Utah Jazz had traded Alec Burks and two future second round draft picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyle Korver, a number of Jazz players posted rather heartfelt tweets about Burks.
Others involved in the organization also posted similar tweets about Burks.
Once the trade was made official on Thursday, a number of tweets were posted by the Jazz's Twitter account regarding Korver's arrival.
Jae Crowder sent a tweet welcoming his former teammate (the two played together for the Cavaliers for a short time).
And Jazz sideline reporter Kristen Kenney, often referred to on air as "KK," said she talked to Jazz play-by-play man Craig Bolerjack about having the same initials as Korver.
And finally...
Dan Clayton of Salt City Hoops posted this graphic detailing how one of the draft picks the Jazz sent in the trade, a 2021 second-rounder from the Washington Wizards received in the 2016 Trey Burke trade, is connected to the Deron Williams trade, which took place more than four months before Utah even drafted Burks clear back in 2011.
Confused yet?