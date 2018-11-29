MURRAY — The Humane Society of Utah says a woman with two young boys in tow entered the adoption center and snatched a puppy named "Cookie" on Thursday.

According to a news release from the society, security camera footage shows the woman "leaving the dog kennel area with what appears to be the puppy in her handbag and a white jacket over the top" between 4:30 p.m. and 4:55 p.m.

The stolen puppy is a 2-month-old black and tan Cairn Terrier, the release states.

"We're extremely concerned about the safety of this puppy," said Deann Shepherd, humane society spokeswoman. "It is quite disconcerting that somebody would take a puppy from a nonprofit animal shelter, especially with their two children present. We want to make sure that Cookie is safely returned as soon as possible."

The woman was described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall, Hispanic, with long black hair and in her mid-30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Murray police dispatch at 801-840-4000 regarding case number 18C023602.