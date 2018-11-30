WASHINGTON, DC — While America remains divided on issues of politics and culture, one thing unites them: the importance of family.
A majority of Americans say their identity within their family is very or extremely important — more than those who say the same about their religion, race or political party, according to the 2018 American Family Survey, released this week by the Deseret News.
This morning at The Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., a panel of scholars will dissect the wide-ranging findings, which offer new insights into what Americans believe about issues ranging from #MeToo to technology, and how they form the families that are the foundation of America.https://twitter.com/ElevansErica/status/1068526151641968644 Comment on this story
Moderated by Richard V. Reeves, co-director of the Center on Children and Families and a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution, the panel will include W. Bradford Wilcox, director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia, and Randall Akee, the David M. Rubenstein fellow in economics at Brookings.
Doug Wilks, editor of the Deseret News, will also make remarks, as will Christopher F. Karpowitz and Jeremy C. Pope, co-directors of the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University.
Read the report and then watch the discussion live to learn about what’s going on in the lives of American families — and why it matters in Washington and beyond.