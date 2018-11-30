WASHINGTON, DC — While America remains divided on issues of politics and culture, one thing unites them: the importance of family.

A majority of Americans say their identity within their family is very or extremely important — more than those who say the same about their religion, race or political party, according to the 2018 American Family Survey, released this week by the Deseret News.

This morning at The Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., a panel of scholars will dissect the wide-ranging findings, which offer new insights into what Americans believe about issues ranging from #MeToo to technology, and how they form the families that are the foundation of America.

"We are at a time of growing awareness of how women have been treated over the years," said Marcy Carlson @marcyjcarlson. "We're moving to greater convergence when it comes to norms of what constitutes consent and harassment," said Brad Wilcox @WilcoxNMP #FamilySurvey — Erica Evans (@ElevansErica) November 30, 2018

An audience member at a panel discussion of the #FamilySurvey asks about the disparity between what men consider sexual harassment and women consider sexual harassment: How do we standardize as a society what is appropriate? @BrookingsInst https://t.co/fYtgwptxw1 — Erica Evans (@ElevansErica) November 30, 2018

Food for thought from Brad Wilcox of the National Marriage Project, University of Virginia: "How do we rebrand marriage for younger millennial folks?" @WilcoxNMP #FamilySurvey — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) November 30, 2018

Sociologist Marcy Carlson on perception differences between women and men on what constitutes sexual harassment: “I think we’re in a time of real change… I think over time these might become more synchronous.” @marcyjcarlson #FamilySurvey — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) November 30, 2018

Chris Karpowitz: Is it the case that whites are an identiless group? It is the case that white Americans tend to have fewer identities. Watch live: https://t.co/rOR2Zta0gm @ProfKarpo #FamilySurvey pic.twitter.com/Fi7DHnYZjN — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) November 30, 2018

Brad Wilcox of the National Marriage Project: “Healthy families tend to be embedded within larger, healthier communities.” Watch live: https://t.co/rOR2Zta0gm @WilcoxNMP #FamilySurvey — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) November 30, 2018

Chris Karpowitz: People who are most pessimistic about family are those going through a family breakup. “But then they bounce back. When they get into a new relationship they tend to feel very positively about that relationship.” @ProfKarpo #FamilySurvey — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) November 30, 2018

The people most pessimistic about family and marriage are people going through a break-up. And they are very pessimistic. Then they bounce back. @ProfKarpo #FamilySurvey — Lois M. Collins (@Loisco) November 30, 2018

#FamilySurvey @ProfKarpo answers question about who was included in American Family Survey: "Sample was representative of United States." — Lois M. Collins (@Loisco) November 30, 2018

Randall Akee: Where does race come into forming identity? Is it externally or internally imposed? “And why is it so starkly different across the groups?” https://t.co/rOR2Zta0gm @indigenalysis #FamilySurvey pic.twitter.com/Dg6WTC8aT8 — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) November 30, 2018

Speaking on the marriage gap, @marcyjcarlson states "it's not the difference in what you say about marriage, but your ability to get there." Watch live: https://t.co/rOR2Zta0gm #FamilySurvey — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) November 30, 2018

Looking at family survey findings, “you can tell a story about ‘look how alike we are,’ or you can tell a story about ‘look how different we are.’” Watch live: https://t.co/rOR2Zta0gm @RichardvReeves #FamilySurvey pic.twitter.com/dgUoDfEYqm — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) November 30, 2018

#FamilySurvey Moderator @RichardvReeves asks panel what view they take from American Family Survey Findings. Is it a "unifying" story of how similar families are or does it speak to our differences? — Lois M. Collins (@Loisco) November 30, 2018

43 percent of all respondents to the American #FamilySurvey have experienced something inappropriate related to #SexualHarassment -- but much more women than men. Experts are discussing the results LIVE in D.C. right now @BrookingsInst https://t.co/ZNjrJ2YNQO — Erica Evans (@ElevansErica) November 30, 2018

Brad Wilcox of the National Marriage Project explains partisan differences in how Americans show up in their family roles. Watch the Brookings event live: https://t.co/rOR2Zta0gm @WilcoxNMP#FamilySurvey pic.twitter.com/aEhRVtADjL — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) November 30, 2018

#FamilySurvey "Partisan differences might be because Democrats tend to skew young." @indigenalysis

The American Family Survey 2018 is out! https://t.co/RRuP123nJ8 — Lois M. Collins (@Loisco) November 30, 2018

#FamilySurvey "There is a connection between partisanship and marriage." Also true there's connection between marriage and class, "but it's not the whole truth." @WilcoxNMP unpacks data on partisan divide when it comes to family in America. https://t.co/RRuP123nJ8 — Lois M. Collins (@Loisco) November 30, 2018

#FamilySurvey finds "few believe marriage old-fashioned and out-of-date." Most happy with their own marriage, though they worry about state of marriage overall. "Ongoing value and importance of marriage." But worry about cost of raising kids. @MarcyJCarlson — Lois M. Collins (@Loisco) November 30, 2018

Prof. Jeremy Pope describes partisan differences in support for allowing citizens to sponsor various types of family members to come to the U.S. Watch live: https://t.co/rOR2Zta0gm @JeremyCPope #FamilySurvey pic.twitter.com/dWrUX6HOhM — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) November 30, 2018

When it comes to sexual harassment, people do distinguish between different activities, but women have more stringent standards than do men as to what counts, according to @JeremyCPope. #FamilySurvey

Watch live: https://t.co/rOR2Zta0gm — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) November 30, 2018

Parents of teens polled said overuse of technology is their top concern. Bullying comes in second, Chris Karpowitz told an audience at Brookings. Watch live: https://t.co/rOR2Zta0gm @ProfKarpo #FamilySurvey — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) November 30, 2018

"Democrats focus on economic issues, while Republicans prioritize culture. Both emphasize the need for increased discipline of children." @ProfKarpo #FamilySurvey — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) November 30, 2018

Prof. Chris Karpowitz: The 2018 American Family Survey shows “the marriage gap is as big as the education gap when it comes to supporting Trump.” @ProfKarpo #FamilySurvey — Deseret News (@DeseretNews) November 30, 2018

Moderated by Richard V. Reeves, co-director of the Center on Children and Families and a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution, the panel will include W. Bradford Wilcox, director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia, and Randall Akee, the David M. Rubenstein fellow in economics at Brookings.

Doug Wilks, editor of the Deseret News, will also make remarks, as will Christopher F. Karpowitz and Jeremy C. Pope, co-directors of the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University.

Read the report and then watch the discussion live to learn about what’s going on in the lives of American families — and why it matters in Washington and beyond.