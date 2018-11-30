Dixie State sophomore Billie Hatch has been named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic first team, while eight other Trailblazers landed on the RMAC Honor Roll, the conference announced Thursday.

Hatch, who was one just five sophomores on the RMAC Women’s Cross Country All-Academic Team, paced the Trailblazers as the team’s top finisher in the six races in 2018, earning second-team All-RMAC and USTFCCCA All-Region honors in the process. Hatch logged five top-20 finishes during the season, including a fifth-place mark at the UNLV Invitational (5K, 19:32.4) on Sept. 22, a 16th-place finish (6K, 22:31.9) at the RMAC Championships on Nov. 3 and an 18th-place performance (6K, 22:24.1) at the NCAA Division II South Central Region Championships on Nov. 17.

Additionally, Hatch became just the second (Rachel Young, 2012) DSU cross-country runner to qualify for the NCAA Division II National Championships and will compete in the championship race on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. EST, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The women’s team placed six student-athletes on the RMAC Cross Country Honor Roll, including Rebecca Anderson (3.937, communication studies), Alyssa Haring (3.352, elementary education), Erin Hurst (3.888, general studies), Megan Sidwell (3.566, psychology), Mia Smith (3.466, art) and Laynee Wells (3.879, nursing).

The men’s team placed two student-athletes on the RMAC Cross Country Honor Roll, including Tyler Fessler (3.527, accounting) and Tyson McKeon (3.40, mechanical engineering).

CSU-Pueblo’s Derrick Williams and Colorado School of Mines’ Megan Wenham were named the 2018 RMAC Cross Country Academic Runners of the Year.

The award winners, along with the first-team All-Academic members, were voted on by the conference’s sports information directors. To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two-consecutive semesters or three-consecutive quarters (RMAC Manual 3.4.2). All student-athletes that meet those requirements but were not voted first team automatically qualify for the Honor Roll.