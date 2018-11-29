Matt Wells is reportedly on his way out of Utah State.

Multiple news outlets reported Thursday evening that the university's head football coach has agreed to become the head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal in Texas reported on Wednesday that an agreement was nearing, and FootballScoop first reported Thursday that it was a done deal. The Avalanche-Journal reported the same soon after.

Sources: Matt Wells has agreed to become head coach at Texas Tech https://t.co/YnJYPZCrWV — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) November 29, 2018

Two sources have confirmed to me that Utah State coach Matt Wells has agreed to become the next Texas Tech head football coach. — Carlos Silva Jr. (@cmsilvajr) November 30, 2018

Wells, 45, has been the head coach of the Aggies for six seasons and has amassed a 44-34 record, including a 10-2 regular season mark this year, which earned him Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year honors. Utah State finished under .500 each year from 2015-2017 after going 19-9 Wells' first two seasons at the helm.

The Red Raiders on Monday fired Kliff Kingsbury after six seasons.

Texas Tech has been strong offensively for a number of years, and Utah State finished the regular season third in the country in points per game in 2018.

Wells is a native of Sallisaw, Okla., about seven hours outside of Lubbock. He played quarterback for the Aggies from 1993-1996.