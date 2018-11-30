Eleven Cougars scored in a balanced offense Thursday, as the BYU women’s basketball team beat Utah Valley University, 77-51, in the UCCU Crosstown Clash.

"It's nice to be able to come out and play the way I know we can," BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. "We play good defense, and I thought you were able to see the depth of our team, especially in the second half. Shaylee Gonzales played a really good game for us, especially in the first half."

BYU (6-2) brought down a season-high 54 rebounds compared to UVU’s (4-2) 27. The scoring distribution across the team and a career and season-high 23 points from Shaylee Gonzales helped BYU to its widest margin of victory this season, at 26 points. Brenna Chase led the team in assists and steals with seven and three, while Shalae Salmon led in rebounding with 10.

The game remained tight early, with BYU leading, 7-6, midway through the first quarter. The Cougars went on a 7-0 run with a little more than a minute left to take their largest lead, 16-8. BYU then went up by double digits, 21-11, a minute into the second quarter, led by two early threes from Paisley Johnson.

A couple of missed shots and turnovers allowed the Wolverines to bring them within three points late in the first half, but a 3-pointer from Gonzales extended the BYU lead and put her in double digits with 12 points. She then hit another 3-pointer and a jumper to give her 17 points in the first half and sent the team to the locker room with a 40-28 lead. Chase led the team in assists and steals at the break with six and three, while Salmon led in rebounds with five.

BYU was able to stay aggressive in the second half and extend its lead to 15, 51-34, with 3:22 left in the third quarter. Gonzales reached a career high with 23 points on the following possession and then immediately followed it up with her second steal of the game. A layup by Jasmine Moody gave BYU its first 20-point lead, 61-41, heading into the final quarter.

Babalu Ugwu went on a personal 6-0 run to open the fourth quarter, putting the Cougars up by 24, 67-43, with 7:32 left in the game. A pair of free throws from Chase and a jumper from Ashley Beckstrand extended the BYU run to 10-0, as the Cougars capitalized off four quick UVU turnovers.

Salmon reached double-digit rebounds in the fourth quarter with a game-high 10. The comfortable lead allowed BYU to give some of its newer players some playing time, with Caitlyn Alldredge and Signe Glantz scoring their first points as Cougars and Beckstrand going for a season-high six points.

BYU gets a week off before traveling to Salt Lake City to take on the University of Utah on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. MST, in the Huntsman Center. The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.