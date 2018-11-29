SALT LAKE CITY — A Cache County funeral director accused of arranging to have sex with a boy and exchanging pornographic images with him could now be in trouble for trying to make bail by writing bad checks, according to court documents.

Lonnie Kent Nyman, 34, of Millville, Cache County — the owner and president of Nyman Funeral Home — is charged in 1st District Court with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; four counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, witness tampering and obstruction of justice, third-degree felonies; and two counts of enticing a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

Nyman was arrested Oct. 30 on a $100,000 warrant and booked into the Cache County Jail.

Nyman wrote two checks on two separate credit cards under “Nyman Holdings LLC.," each for $7,000, according to a police affidavit. But there wasn't sufficient funds in Nyman's account to cover either check, the report states.

"Both checks were meant to be drawn on an account which did not and had not contained sufficient funds to cover either check. These two checks … brought the balance down enough to allow for Lonnie's bond to be paid to a bondsman, thus allowing Lonnie to perpetuate a scheme to bail out of jail," according to the report.

On Nov. 20, Lyman was arrested for investigation of communications fraud, and two counts of issuing a bad check.

His next hearing on exploitation charges was scheduled for Dec. 12.