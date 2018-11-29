While we were celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday with expressions of gratitude with our loved ones, a governmental report was released which details troubling economic, environmental and public health consequences if meaningful action is not taken to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. In this time of political division, it has seemed like wishful thinking to believe that such action would be possible.

But hope has come in the form of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act recently introduced in the House of Representatives, with both Republican and Democratic co-sponsors. This bill lays out a thoughtful, market-driven approach to reducing carbon emission, rather than creating new regulations. It also recognizes the impact changing energy dependence has on middle-class and low-income families and includes provisions to protect them and vital industries from undue stress.

As a longtime member of Citizens' Climate Lobby, I feel very fortunate to see a revenue-neutral bipartisan solution for an issue which affects all of us. It's about time that a response to climate change became a bridge issue, rather than a wedge issue.

Bri Buckley

West Valley City