LAYTON — One boy was injured and another was arrested at Northridge High School Thursday after an attack with a razor blade during lunch, officials said.

Police are calling the attack an attempted homicide.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. in the school lunchroom and involved two 15-year-old sophomores who had "an ongoing dispute that escalated," said Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman.

Lyman said one boy approached the other in the lunchroom and cut him in the neck with the razor.

After the slashing, a school resource officer and administrator "quickly apprehended" the student who had cut the other boy, Northridge High Principal Brian Hunt said in an email sent to parents.

The cut to the boy's neck was not life-threatening. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, Lyman said.

According to the lieutenant, the boy accused of cutting the other student went with police willingly and remained at the Farmington Bay Youth Center on Thursday afternoon for investigation of attempted homicide and possession of a dangerous weapon at school.

Based on interviews with those involved, police believe the attack was planned, Lyman said.

"I was told that it had been brewing for a little while," he said.

The boy also faces discipline from the school district.

"The student who allegedly committed the assault is in custody and will be referred to district case management for a safe school violation," Hunt said.

Hunt said that thanks to the work of the school's resource officer, the school was not placed on lockdown and classes continued as normal for the rest of the day.