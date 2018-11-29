Mule deer grazed on exposed grass in the foothills near the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. According to the Mule Deer Foundation, which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, mule deer are primarily browsers, with a majority of their diet comprised of weeds, leaves and twigs of woody shrubs.

Deer digestive tracts differ from cattle and elk in that they have a smaller rumen (first stomach) in relation to their body size, so they must be more selective in their feeding. Instead of eating large quantities of low-quality feed like grass, deer must select the most nutritious plants and parts of plants.

Mule deer are found throughout western North America from the coastal islands of Alaska down the West Coast to southern Baja Mexico, and from the northern border of the Mexican state of Zacatecas, up through the Great Plains to the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and the southern Yukon Territory.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.