SALT LAKE CITY — A new “Avengers”-based comic book revealed two characters who survived Thanos’ snap.
What happened: Author Brandon T. Snider tweeted the front and back covers for his upcoming comic “Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest, Volume 2: Aftermath,” which takes place after the snap occurred in “Avengers: Infinity War.”
As Uproxx points out, a plot summary on the cover reveals a little more about the book.Comment on this story
- “A deadly threat emerged from the cosmos — and it was fulfilled. In the wake of Thanos’ horrifying success, the people of Earth are left reeling in despair and confusion. Without any logical explanation for the blip-out event, those remaining must pick up the pieces.”
- “Doctor Erik Selvig and his associate Darcy Lewis are determined to find and understand the cause of the devastation. With a team of friends both old and new, they embark on a pursuit of knowledge, eager to discover the links between their own pasts and the stones that decimated half of humanity — the Infinity Stones. Little do they know that a new foe who threatens to destroy them all is looming ..."
Who?: Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) and Lewis (Kat Dennings) appeared in the “Thor” movies, often conducting scientific research to understand the cosmos.
Why it matters: There’s a theory that puts those two characters at the center of defeating Thanos (Josh Brolin).
- “Essentially the theory states that Selvig knows 'The Snap' was going to happen and create a fault in which the multiverse crashes in on itself,” according to Comicbook.com.