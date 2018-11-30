SALT LAKE CITY — A new “Avengers”-based comic book revealed two characters who survived Thanos’ snap.

What happened: Author Brandon T. Snider tweeted the front and back covers for his upcoming comic “Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest, Volume 2: Aftermath,” which takes place after the snap occurred in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

TODAY’S THE DAY! The search for the truth begins in @Marvel’s #AvengersInfinityWar: Cosmic Quest Volume #2: AFTERMATH. Who are the Science Avengers?! Pick up a copy and find out. https://t.co/hpI06Z4jFG pic.twitter.com/eYStCiWuzZ — Brandon T. Snider (@BrandonTSnider) November 27, 2018

As Uproxx points out, a plot summary on the cover reveals a little more about the book.

“A deadly threat emerged from the cosmos — and it was fulfilled. In the wake of Thanos’ horrifying success, the people of Earth are left reeling in despair and confusion. Without any logical explanation for the blip-out event, those remaining must pick up the pieces.”

“Doctor Erik Selvig and his associate Darcy Lewis are determined to find and understand the cause of the devastation. With a team of friends both old and new, they embark on a pursuit of knowledge, eager to discover the links between their own pasts and the stones that decimated half of humanity — the Infinity Stones. Little do they know that a new foe who threatens to destroy them all is looming ..."

Who?: Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) and Lewis (Kat Dennings) appeared in the “Thor” movies, often conducting scientific research to understand the cosmos.

Why it matters: There’s a theory that puts those two characters at the center of defeating Thanos (Josh Brolin).