SALT LAKE CITY — Wait a second. Did Coldplay just change its name?

What’s going on: Chris Martin and the band Coldplay just released a new song called “E-Lo,” which features Pharrell Williams and rapper Jozzy.

However, the name Coldplay doesn’t appear anywhere on the track. Instead, the track is accredited to Los Unidades, which is a new name for Coldplay, USA Today reports.

Parlophone, the record label for Coldplay, called Los Unidades a “new signing” in a tweet Monday, which featured a blurry image of the new band.

The image, however, includes the message: "Y02LPAC81ODL,” which, when unscrambled, reads “Coldplay 2018.”

New EP: The song will be included in a new EP that will be tied to the “Mandela 100” Global Citizen Festival, which will happen next month.

The new EP, called “Global Citizens,” will include artists like Stormzy, Danny Ocean and David Guetta, Insider reported.

Clues: The band’s full identity hasn’t been confirmed. But the band members of Coldplay registered “Los Unidades” as a trademark, Pitchfork reported.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Will Champion, Jonny Buckland and Guy Berryman are listed among the song credits on music platform TIDAL, too.

Reaction: Coldplay’s manager Dave Holmes commented on the new song and EP.