SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's two senators introduced a resolution Thursday to honor fallen soldier Brent Taylor and rename a Veterans Affairs center after him.

The legislation would rename the North Ogden Department of Veteran’s Affairs outstation the Major Brent Taylor Vet Center Outstation after the Army major who was killed in Afghanistan during a yearlong leave of absence from his service as the mayor of North Ogden.

Hatch, R-Utah, called a Taylor a patriot, hero, loving father and dear friend.

"News of his death in Afghanistan was devastating to all Utahns. Renaming this facility after Brent is a fitting tribute to his leadership, courage and integrity. I hope it will also show Jennie and the Taylor family how much we honor their sacrifice," the senator said.

Lee, R-Utah, said Taylor's life might best be defined by the word service.

“When he said ‘service is what leadership is all about,’ he knew that from personal experience, and he exemplified that motto in all aspects of his life. Bestowing his name on an outpost that aids his fellow servicemen and women in the town that he loved and served is a poignant way to honor his legacy of service, leadership and Christ-like love," he said.

Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, introduced the same legislation in the House earlier this week.