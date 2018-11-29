SALT LAKE CITY — If you thought Utah’s national parks were getting more and more crowded, you were right. In fact, it turns out one of them has become one of the most popular national parks in the nation.

What’s going on: USA Today recently published a list of the “10 most popular national parks in America.”

The list ranked the parks based off of attendance numbers in 2017.

The data was provided by the National Park Service, which reported 330 million total visitors came to NPS sites during the 2017 season.

According to the NPS, 385 of the 417 parks in the National Park System keep track of park attendance.

Zion National Park in Southern Utah came in third on the list.

A Southern Utah treasure: According to USA Today, Zion had a total of 4,504,812 visitors in 2017.

The only other parks that drew larger crowds were Great Smoky Mountains National Park (11,388,893) and Grand Canyon (6,254,238).

“Because it's located near the Colorado Plateau, Great Basin and Mojave Desert regions, it has some of the most unique landscapes packed with mountains, canyons, rivers, arches, desert, and forests,” said USA Today writer Kae Lani Kennedy.

Kennedy also noted that Zion is also important when it comes to studying the lives of ancient indigenous people.

Zion National Park is one of the five national parks located in Utah.

What parks did Zion beat out?: Several notable parks ranked lower on USA Today’s list in terms of attendance.

Yellowstone: America’s first national park made the list at the sixth spot.

Yosemite: The home of El Capitan came in at the fifth spot.

Glacier: Glacier made the list at number 10.

